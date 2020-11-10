Maria FloresEl Paso - Our precious mother, Maria Magdalena "Maggie" Flores, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the age of 71. Maggie was a lifelong resident of El Paso, and lived her days devoted to her husband and children. Maggie will be deeply missed and is survived by her children; Hector Samuel, Odette, Michelle, and Celso Benjamin. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, that were the light of her life.Maggie was an active member of the LDS Church and lived with the firm belief that Families are Forever. She has now joined her husband, Adrian; her son, Adrian Jr; and her parents Hortencia and Benjamin, in Heaven.Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a Funeral Services at 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.