1/1
Maria Flores
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Flores

El Paso - Our precious mother, Maria Magdalena "Maggie" Flores, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the age of 71. Maggie was a lifelong resident of El Paso, and lived her days devoted to her husband and children. Maggie will be deeply missed and is survived by her children; Hector Samuel, Odette, Michelle, and Celso Benjamin. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, that were the light of her life.

Maggie was an active member of the LDS Church and lived with the firm belief that Families are Forever. She has now joined her husband, Adrian; her son, Adrian Jr; and her parents Hortencia and Benjamin, in Heaven.

Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM with a Funeral Services at 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.

www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved