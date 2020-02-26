|
|
Maria G. Gonzalez
El Paso - Maria G. Gonzalez, 74, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was a longtime resident of El Paso and a member of San Antonio Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Ruben J. Gonzalez. Maria had previously retired from Levis Strauss. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jose Ruben (Maria), Miguel Angel (Christina), Gerardo (Suky), and Judy (Martin); 6 grandsons, 5 granddaughters, and 1 great granddaughter. Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home. Rosary will be Friday at 7 p.m. at Hillcrest Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 9:00 at San Antonio Catholic Church, 503 Hunter. Rite of Committal will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 8700 Dyer. Services under the direction of HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME, 1060 Carolina Drive.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020