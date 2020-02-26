Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria G. Gonzalez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria G. Gonzalez Obituary
Maria G. Gonzalez

El Paso - Maria G. Gonzalez, 74, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was a longtime resident of El Paso and a member of San Antonio Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Ruben J. Gonzalez. Maria had previously retired from Levis Strauss. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jose Ruben (Maria), Miguel Angel (Christina), Gerardo (Suky), and Judy (Martin); 6 grandsons, 5 granddaughters, and 1 great granddaughter. Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home. Rosary will be Friday at 7 p.m. at Hillcrest Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 9:00 at San Antonio Catholic Church, 503 Hunter. Rite of Committal will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 8700 Dyer. Services under the direction of HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME, 1060 Carolina Drive.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now