Maria G. Perez
El Paso - Lupe Perez returned to Heaven on November 8, 2019. She joins her sister, mother and father in God's arms and will lead her family and friends to Christ through her intercession. She is survived by her husband, daughter, sister, brother in laws, nieces, nephews and god-children.
Unique and unlike so many, her laughter, smile, and character radiated friendship, forgiveness, acceptance and God's love to anyone she met. Her lifelong ministry was to bring others to Jesus and spending time before the Blessed Sacrament. She was instrumental in establishing and maintaining the Blessed Sacrament Adoration Ministry at St. Thomas Aquinas, which she called her home. Making friends came natural to her, distance was never an impediment as these friendships extended nationally and into several countries. People were naturally drawn to her and pivotal to all her friendships, was the love of Christ. She was an exceptional designer with hands blessed by God, through her talent and exquisite eye she created incredibly beautiful pieces of art that decorated a room, a table, or a person. A beautiful soul has left this earth, and is now looks after us in Heaven.
All services will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, viewing on Sunday Nov 17th from 5-6pm, vigil/rosary at 6pm, and the Mass on Monday Nov 18th at noon, with interment following at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019