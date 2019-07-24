Services
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 581-0102
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
Maria G. Terrazas

Maria G. Terrazas Obituary
Maria G. Terrazas

El Paso - Maria G. Terrazas, 78, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 19, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Luis E. Terrazas: daughter Yvonne Mendoza, 3 sons, Ralph, William, and Luis E Terrazas Jr., 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. She was an active member of Bethesda Church since 1948. She loved to laugh, play the piano and accordion, cook, and spend time with her family. Her passion was music as she spent many hours singing to the Lord while playing her musical instruments. She will be greatly missed and will remain in our hearts forever.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 8:30 - 9:30am, at Perches Funeral Home-West, 6111 S. Desert Blvd. El Paso, TX 79932. Memorial Service will follow. Interment at Memory Gardens of the Valley at 4900 McNutt Rd, Santa Teresa, NM 88008.
Published in El Paso Times on July 24, 2019
