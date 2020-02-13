Services
San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens
300 W Main St
Fabens, TX 79838
(915) 764-2254
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
140 Velasco Way
Clint, TX
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens
300 W Main St
Fabens, TX 79838
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria "Mary" Gomez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria "Mary" Gomez Obituary
Maria "Mary" Gomez

Fabens, TX - On Wednesday, February 5th, 2020, at the age of 71, Maria "Mary" Gomez, passed away peacefully after a long fight against cancer.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Gonzalo and Antonia Nuñez; siblings Yoli, Nick and Lalo. She is survived by sisters Letty, Marta, Delia, and Katy as well as brothers Guy, Ernesto, Cippy and Eddie.

She leaves behind her son Richard and wife Rachel, son Raymond, son Joshua and wife Patricia, and son Isaac. Mary also leaves behind her grandchildren Briana, Clarissa, Jeremy, Matthew, Justin, and Ezekiel.

Mary's faith in the Bible's promises, love of music, community engagement and passion for dancing filled her days with joy and happiness.

Memorial Services to be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 140 Velasco Way, Clint, TX. 79836 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 AM. Remembrance Services for friends and family will be will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 11 AM at the San Jose Funeral Home located at 300 W. Main St, Fabens, TX. 79838 (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -