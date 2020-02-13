|
|
Maria "Mary" Gomez
Fabens, TX - On Wednesday, February 5th, 2020, at the age of 71, Maria "Mary" Gomez, passed away peacefully after a long fight against cancer.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Gonzalo and Antonia Nuñez; siblings Yoli, Nick and Lalo. She is survived by sisters Letty, Marta, Delia, and Katy as well as brothers Guy, Ernesto, Cippy and Eddie.
She leaves behind her son Richard and wife Rachel, son Raymond, son Joshua and wife Patricia, and son Isaac. Mary also leaves behind her grandchildren Briana, Clarissa, Jeremy, Matthew, Justin, and Ezekiel.
Mary's faith in the Bible's promises, love of music, community engagement and passion for dancing filled her days with joy and happiness.
Memorial Services to be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 140 Velasco Way, Clint, TX. 79836 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 AM. Remembrance Services for friends and family will be will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 11 AM at the San Jose Funeral Home located at 300 W. Main St, Fabens, TX. 79838 (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020