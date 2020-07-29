Maria Gracia "Quita" RamirezProvencio Rey de RamírezMaria Gracia, "Quita" to all who knew her, was called from her 97 year pilgrimage, in faith and hope, to rest in God's eternal kingdom, on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was the last of 10 children to join her parents Manuel and Paulina Provencio, her eldest daughter Lourdes "Lulis", her son David, her Granddaughter Alicia "Ali", her husband Carlos, and her twin brother Humberto. Brothers; Manuel, Oscar, Alfredo, LT Col Juan, Raul. Sisters; Josefina Royo, Paulina Grijalva, and Alicia Provencio. Along with many other relatives and friends. She was a long time El Paso resident, a devout Catholic, and member of Saint Patrick Cathedral. She attended Saint Patrick School and Saint Joseph's Academy. She was one of the pioneers for the SNS Club that lasted with loving friendships, for many years. She took her first job, at Kress Five and Dime, and after took a job as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone. She went on to screen mail, for the Postal Censorship, during WWII. In 1944 she married Carlos RamÍrez Esquivel. Together they brought into the world 8 children. Her surviving children are Sara (Bucky), Carlos, Letty, Rebecca, Sergio (Leisa), Lolly (Ken). She cherished her grandchildren Yvette, Alex, Phillip, Sara, Joseph, Mary, Michael, Nicholas, 3 Great Grandchildren, Maya, Gabriel, Evan and so many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. She will be remembered for her strong faith, and her many years of service to our Lord as a Catechist, Eucharistic Minister to include serving the homebound. God graced her with the greatest gift of love, to which she gave so selflessly in sharing her amazing skills of sewing, crocheting, cooking, baking and gardening.Due to Covid, services on Friday will be limited to family. A rosary and graveside service, at Mount Carmel Cemetery, will Livestream Starting at 10:00 AM MST. Please Visit Hillcrest Funeral home West on Facebook to join in. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Saint Patrick Altar Society, Saint Patrick Cathedral, 1118 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79902.We Miss you already. Until we meet again, we Love You Forever