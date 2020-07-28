1/1
Maria Guadalupe Chavez
Maria Guadalupe Chavez

El Paso - Maria Guadalupe Chavez (Lupe) passed away Friday July 17, 2020. She was born on July 24, 1938 in Mexico to the late Federico Padilla and Maria A. Valles. She was a long time resident of El Paso and was retired from Levi's Strauss & Company.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Sergio D. Chavez and granddaughter Gaby Gutierrez.

She leaves her daughters and sons; Rosalinda Gutierrrez, Guadalupe Rodriguez (Hector),Marisela Garcia (David), Lucy Quiroz (Roberto), Lorena Chavez, Sergio Chavez Jr., Nicolas Chavez (Anysia). 20 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.

She was a devoted mother. Her family held special importance for Lupe her entire life.She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.

Her family takes comfort in knowing that the pain of her illness has passed and that she is with God. A special thanks to the staff of Grandview Home Healthcare for their love and care they gave our mom Lupe, her Nurse Wanda Bynum, and her CNA Rosie Almanza.

Viewing will be held at Crestview Funeral Home on Friday July 31, 2020 from 5 pm - 9pm. The Rosary will be taking place at 7pm. Saturday August 1, 2020 9.a.m - 12:00 pm Mass 10am.

Due to COVID-19 Pandemic all services will be restricted to only immediate family.

Services for Maria Guadalupe Chavez will be Live-Streamed on Facebook Live on the Crestview Funeral Homepage.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
9158561400
