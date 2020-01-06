|
Maria "Findy" Guillen
Fabens - Maria "Findy" Guillen, at age 80, passed away on January 4, 2020. She was born in Fabens, Texas on April 4, 1939. She is predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Salvador Guillen. She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Meraz, Lilia Yañez, Monica Chabre, and Lydia Garcia, 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 4 sons-in-law, 4 brothers, 2 sisters and many nieces and nephews. Those who knew her knew her love for Freddy Fender and the love and delight of her grandchildren. No more wasted days and wasted nights. We love you and miss you greatly, vaya con dios my darling.
Visitation: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary with 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:30am at St. Raphael Catholic Church. Interment: Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020