Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vigil
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:30 AM
San Antonio Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
El Paso - Maria Guzman Rodriguez, 91, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Maria is preceded in death by her husband: Heriberto J. Rodriguez. She is survived by her children: Julia Lee, Heriberto Rodriguez Jr., Fernando Rodriguez, Linda Rodriguez & Tony Rodriguez; sister: Juana Luna; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren & 4 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 5:00 -9:00p.m. with a Vigil at 7:00p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-East. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:30a.m. at San Antonio Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services under the direction of Hillcrest Funeral Home-East (915)598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on May 7, 2019
