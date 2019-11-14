Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Our lady of Sorrows
Maria H. Palomino Obituary
Maria H. Palomino

El Paso - Maria H. Palomino entered into hands of the Lord on November 10, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother and she will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Fernando Palomino. She is survived by her husband Leon Palomino, daughter Mary Lou Tellez, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 5:00pm-9:00pm with a vigil at 7:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-North Carolina. Funeral mass will be held Monday, November 18th at 10:00am at Our lady of Sorrows with interment to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr, El Paso, TX 79915. (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
