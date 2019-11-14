|
|
Maria H. Palomino
El Paso - Maria H. Palomino entered into hands of the Lord on November 10, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother and she will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Fernando Palomino. She is survived by her husband Leon Palomino, daughter Mary Lou Tellez, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 5:00pm-9:00pm with a vigil at 7:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-North Carolina. Funeral mass will be held Monday, November 18th at 10:00am at Our lady of Sorrows with interment to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr, El Paso, TX 79915. (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019