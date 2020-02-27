|
Maria Heim
Maria Heim went to be with her lord and savior on February 18, 2020. She was born on November 17, 1928. On July 2, 1969 she married George Heim. Maria is survived by 4 children Javier "Chava" Orta of El Paso, TX, Moraima Gomez and husband Victor of Mansfield, TX, Rogelio Orta and wife Graciela of El Paso, and Jorge "Nacho" Orta and wife Laura of El Paso; 11 grandchildren Celia "Mori" Permenter and husband David of Garland, TX, Elizabeth "Liz" Juarez of Garland, Victor Orta and wife Romina of Grand Prairie, TX, Javier Orta and wife Karla Lozano of Midland, TX, Evelyn "Pamela" Hughes and husband Anthony of Ft. Worth, TX, Andres Orta of Horizon, TX, Jonathan Orta of Denton, TX, Jared Orta of Pensacola, FL, Arely Lara Rivas of El Paso, Andony Lara Rivas of El Paso, and Denzel Lara Rivas of El Paso; and 12 great-grandchildren Drew Permenter, Layla Orta, Abraham Orta, Sofia Orta, Ethan Ortiz, Evelyn Ortiz, Isaias Rodriguez, Kimberly Rodriguez, Andres Ortega, Gabriella Orta, Jayden Orta, and Dominic Orta. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband George. She worked for many years to care for others around her, whether as a cook, caring for the elderly, or caring dozens of little ones all to whom she was known as "Abuela". She was known for her Christian kindness to all she encountered. She lived life to the fullest, bringing smiles and laughter to those around her until her final days. Visitation will be 5:00pm - 9:00pm Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Martin Funeral Home, 128 North Resler Drive in El Paso, TX (915) 584-1234, where funeral services will also be held at 7:30am on Friday, February 28, 2020. Interment will follow at the Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave. El Paso, TX. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020