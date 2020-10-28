Maria Rico de Hernandez9/9/1929 - 10/22/2020With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Maria Hernandez, Mother of 13 children, Grandmother, Great and Great-Great grandmother to her extended group of family members. Predeceased by her husband Raymundo Hernandez.Dear Mom, in life, you were a strong and incomparable woman, who raised us with love, dedication and devotion. We think about you always and we will never forget you. We hold you close within our hearts where you will remain, to guide and walk us through the rest of our lives, until we meet again.You are walking now with our Lord, in his Glory surrounded by his light and eternal love and happinessAll our love,Viewing and visitation on October 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 1201 N Piedras.