1/1
Maria Hernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Rico de Hernandez

9/9/1929 - 10/22/2020

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Maria Hernandez, Mother of 13 children, Grandmother, Great and Great-Great grandmother to her extended group of family members. Predeceased by her husband Raymundo Hernandez.

Dear Mom, in life, you were a strong and incomparable woman, who raised us with love, dedication and devotion. We think about you always and we will never forget you. We hold you close within our hearts where you will remain, to guide and walk us through the rest of our lives, until we meet again.

You are walking now with our Lord, in his Glory surrounded by his light and eternal love and happiness

All our love,

Viewing and visitation on October 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 1201 N Piedras.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved