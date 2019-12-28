|
|
Maria Hortencia Herrera
El Paso - Maria Hortencia Herrera, 72, joined our Lord in Heaven on the morning of Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
Maria was born in Luling, Texas on May 12, 1947. She grew up in San Antonio, Texas where she met the love of her life and later moved to El Paso. She obtained her GED and attended community college classes while working a nighttime job and being a full time mom. Maria was always a very passionate, dedicated, hard worker. She enjoyed her family the most, her pets, watching movies, reading, and cooking. Maria's dream to travel was partially fulfilled with trips to Europe, Santa Fe, and Texas beaches.
She was preceded in death by her mom and dad. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Miguel Herrera Sr., her daughter Connie Fairchild and husband, her son Miguel Herrera Jr. and wife, 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 3 pets. She was treasured by all.
Visitation will be from 5:00 - 9:00 pm with a Vigil/Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast 4631 Hondo Pass. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 am on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 9025 Diana Dr. All services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019