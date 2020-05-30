Maria I. Bradby
El Paso - Maria I. Bradby, 71, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Maria was born in Mexico in 1948 and she moved to the United States early in life. Maria was a proud military wife as well as a Mom and friend to many. Maria was a strong, loving, kind and independent woman who helped anyone and everyone.
Maria is preceded in death by her husband Arthur Bradby and her mother Laura Walle. She is survived by her father, Guillermo Garcia, siblings; Jose Angel Uresti, Jose Manuel Uresti, Jose Ramon Rosales, Guillermo Rosales Jr, and Angelica Kleine, children; Nathan and Gina Vincent, Howard and Norma Kingery, Becky Drummond, Andrea Bradby, Ramon Bradby, Raymond Adkins, Richard Adkins and Laura Gunter, grandchildren; Maria and Shianne Vincent, Adam and Alex Kingery plus 7 additional grand children and 12 great grandchildren and close family members Gregory Leyva and Francis Crest. There are countless others that are too many to list. She will be missed by many, but she leaves behind a legacy that will live on forever.
Visitation will be from 12:00 PM- 3:00 PM Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home- Northeast; 4631 Hondo Pass with a Prayer Service at 1:00 PM. Please visit Mrs. Bradby's online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. All Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home- Northeast.
Published in El Paso Times from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.