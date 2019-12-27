Resources
Maria Irene Rincon Obituary
El Paso - Maria Irene Rincón, 81, of El Paso Texas, passed away on December 23, 2019 in El Paso. Born on October 6, 1938, in Williams, AZ. Maria is survived by her husband, Hector Rincón of 53 years of marriage, children, Hector Rincón, Jr. (Leticia), Gerardo Rincón, Monica Silva and Lupe Rincón, twelve grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and five siblings. Anyone that knew Maria, knew she was a passionate individual. She was a member of her Church Choir for many years; she enjoyed writing poetry and enjoyed spending time talking and laughing with anyone she came in contact with. Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. with vigil to begin at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00am at Santo Niño De Atocha Church located at 210 S. Clark Dr. This will conclude the services.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
