Maria Isabel "Chabela" Femath
El Paso - Maria Isabel "Chabela" Femath, 91, passed away on Easter morning, April 21, 2019. She was born November 19, 1927. She was a homemaker, El Paso resident, and member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesus Jose Femath Sr.; her parents, Norberto and Carolina Olivas; and brothers, Raul, Salvador, Norberto, Alfredo, and sisters, Paulina Ortega, Juana Lara, and Celia Montes.
She is survived by 2 brothers, Manuel and Raul; her sons, Juan, Jesus Jr. (Annie), Armando (Marianne), Hector; and daughter, Rosie. Left to carry on her memory are her 11 grandchildren: Juan Jr., Eduardo, Michael, Stephen, Anthony, Jonathan, Robert, Ryan, Andrew, Kyle and Marissa. She was blessed with 7 great-grandchildren: Mary, Andrea, JohnPaul, Freya, Dylan, Emily and Erin.
She will be missed by her extended family and many cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as, many dear friends.
Maria Femath loved all the special visits from her family and friends and she loved to pamper her children and grandchildren and was insistent that no one leave without eating. She loved knitting, scratching lotto tickets, watching her novelas and her Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, and San Antonio Spurs.
Viewing will be held on Friday, April 26th from 5pm to 9pm at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church with Rosary at 7pm.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 9am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, followed by interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Grandchildren will be serving as pallbearers. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 25, 2019