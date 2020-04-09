Resources
El Paso - Maria Isabel Flores of El Paso, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020 at the age of 101, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Tiburcio Gil and Luz Cuaron, November 5th, 1918 in Juarez, Mexico.

Mrs. Flores was survived by 7 children: Yolanda Garcia, Gloria Isela Romero(Deceased), Federico Flores Jr., Francisco Javier Flores, Gustavo Flores, Maria Teresa Jimenez, and Delia Flores. She leaves behind 3 generations of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Burial will be held privately at Evergreen Cemetery East.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -