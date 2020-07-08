Maria J. Lugo
June 11, 1950-July 4, 2020
Our beloved mother, grandmother and sister Maria passed away in her home peacefully Saturday, July 4, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Gloria Gurrola, Juana Armendariz; three grandchildren, Crystal, Luis, Jazmin Gurrola and great-grandson Jiovanni Gurrola. She will be missed but never forgotten. Visitation will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10am-1pm with a Scripture service starting at 12pm at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr., 79935.