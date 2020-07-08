1/1
Maria J. Lugo
1950 - 2020
Maria J. Lugo

June 11, 1950-July 4, 2020

Our beloved mother, grandmother and sister Maria passed away in her home peacefully Saturday, July 4, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Gloria Gurrola, Juana Armendariz; three grandchildren, Crystal, Luis, Jazmin Gurrola and great-grandson Jiovanni Gurrola. She will be missed but never forgotten. Visitation will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10am-1pm with a Scripture service starting at 12pm at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr., 79935.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
JUL
11
Prayer Service
12:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
