Maria Josefina Campos
El Paso - Maria Josefina Campos was called to the Lord Sunday July 28th at 12:15 pm at 80 years old. Maria is survived by her husband Rodolfo Campos, and three children: Deborah, Nora, and Rudolph, 9 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother Stanley, and five sisters: Alicia, Yolie, Stella, Joanne, and Jeannie.
Maria was a faithful wife, loving mother, and honorable grandmother/great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with all of her family and enjoyed cooking. Her key characteristic was her laugh, and her caring nature. Our family would like to thank Nazareth Living Care Center and the wonderful employees who watched over her and gracefully held our family during her departure to heaven, our family would like to also extend our gratitude to Hospice of El Paso and their kindness in our time of grief.
Services for Maria are as follows visitation will be held Thursday, August 1st from 5 pm to 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, with Vigil beginning at 7 pm. Please join us in celebration of her life with a Funeral Mass on Friday, August 2nd at 9:45 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3729 Hueco Avenue, followed by burial at 11 am at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Pallbearers for Maria will be Matthew, Alejandro, Nathan, James, Vince, Justin, Brandon, Joshua, and Ray.
Published in El Paso Times on July 31, 2019