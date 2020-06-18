Maria L. "Bebay" MolinaEl Paso - A Mother to all, beloved wife, caretaker to her son, excellent athlete, and the best dancer a husband could have, Maria L. "Bebay"Molina left this world to join her husband on June 14, 2020 at the age of 86. She had a peaceful death at her home and she was born here in El Paso on October 5, 1933.From growing up at the projects, Tays Place near Magoffin, traveling throughout Europe and the United States with her husband who joined the Air Force and finally returning to El Paso at Solstice Rio Norte adult living community. She was known as Bebay, Mona, Marie, Maria-Luisa, Picolita, and Friend. Our Mom, Auntie, and Grandma was loved and admired by thousands. She never gave a second thought to help someone in need (even though you were just waiting in line to checkout of the grocery store). She will be greatly missed.Maria-Luisa was preceded in death by her soul-mate John Molina, and son, Lee Adam Milina. Leaving behind her daughter, Dinah Marie Molina, her brother, Eduardo "Eddie" Montes, and sister, Isabel "Betty" Martinez; four grandchildren, Leann Martinez, Jonathon, Amanda and Dinah (the little one) Molina, Five great-grandchildren, Jadan, Adam, Isacc "Ice", Jose "Jojo" and her baby Laila.Visitation will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with rosary beginning at 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:00am at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St., El Paso Texas 79904. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery (across from the funeral home). All are welcome and funeral will be held as live stream on Facebook. Mona touched all her family, friends, and acquaintances who knew her. We would appreciate your attendance.