1/1
Maria Lugo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Lugo

El Paso - Maria O. Lugo (Lala) 56, was called home by our heavenly father and Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, November the 9, 2020.

Maria was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, friend, and even a mentor. She earned her LMSW (Licensed Master Social Worker) and used her abilities of compassion and empathy along with her education to help all of those whom she served or who would simply ask for advice. She was extremely proud of her two children and was lovingly devoted to her five grandchildren.

Maria was preceded in death by Bertha Lugo-Mother, Felipe Lugo- Father, Armida Lugo- Sister, Javier Lugo- Brother, Felipe Lugo Jr.- Brother, and Maria Isabel Vasquez- Sister.

Maria is survived by her two loving children who are daughter Brenda Martinez (Joseph) and son Armando Martinez Jr. (Mores). Grandchildren Jasmine, Diego, Christopher, Maya, and Sebastian Martinez, and many other loving relatives including her brother Hector Lugo, and her sister Susana Lugo.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved