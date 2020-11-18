Maria LugoEl Paso - Maria O. Lugo (Lala) 56, was called home by our heavenly father and Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, November the 9, 2020.Maria was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, friend, and even a mentor. She earned her LMSW (Licensed Master Social Worker) and used her abilities of compassion and empathy along with her education to help all of those whom she served or who would simply ask for advice. She was extremely proud of her two children and was lovingly devoted to her five grandchildren.Maria was preceded in death by Bertha Lugo-Mother, Felipe Lugo- Father, Armida Lugo- Sister, Javier Lugo- Brother, Felipe Lugo Jr.- Brother, and Maria Isabel Vasquez- Sister.Maria is survived by her two loving children who are daughter Brenda Martinez (Joseph) and son Armando Martinez Jr. (Mores). Grandchildren Jasmine, Diego, Christopher, Maya, and Sebastian Martinez, and many other loving relatives including her brother Hector Lugo, and her sister Susana Lugo.