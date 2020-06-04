Maria Luisa "Licha" Burrola
El Paso - Maria Luisa Burrola, affectionately known as "Licha", was a beloved wife, mother and grandma. She was born May 5th, 1936 and passed away June 2nd, 2020. Maria was a proud Bowie Bear, worked at JCPenney and Farah before meeting Charlie, her husband of 50 years, and becoming a devoted housewife and mother. She is survived by her daughter, Lucy Gallegos (Agustin), sons Carlos (Cindy), Michael (Cathy), and David (Brenda). She is also survived by nine grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and one expected great-grandson; brother Miguel Rodriguez and sister Mague Gonzales. She is preceded in death by husband Charlie Burrola, and sister Ernestina Ramirez. We love you, Mom!
Visitation will be from 1:00pm - 3:00pm, with Rosary at 2:00pm, Friday, June 5, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Private Interment will take place at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.