Maria Luisa Dominguez
El Paso - Maria Luisa Dominguez, 98 years old passed away September 4, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. She was born June 21, 1922 in Cd. Juarez, Chih Mexico to Pedro Lozano and Juana Nunez Lozano.
Maria is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Tomas Dominguez; son; Jesus M. Dominguez Sr. and wife Martha, Grandchildren; Jesus M. Dominguez, Jr. and Martha, Annette Dominguez, Yvonne Dominguez and husband Alfredo Gonzalez, Great-grandchildren: Arieana Dominguez, Rene Dominguez, Luke Dominguez, Nieces: Rosa Lozano Hinojos, Cecilia Quezada, Great niece: Monica Hinojos, Edith Contreras.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 from 5pm-9pm with a rosary at 7pm at Funeraria del Angel Central; 3839 Montana Ave. Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery; 401 N. Zaragoza Rd. Please, visit our website for online condolences at dignitymemorial.com/2292