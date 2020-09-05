1/1
Maria Luisa Dominguez
1922 - 2020
Maria Luisa Dominguez

El Paso - Maria Luisa Dominguez, 98 years old passed away September 4, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. She was born June 21, 1922 in Cd. Juarez, Chih Mexico to Pedro Lozano and Juana Nunez Lozano.

Maria is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Tomas Dominguez; son; Jesus M. Dominguez Sr. and wife Martha, Grandchildren; Jesus M. Dominguez, Jr. and Martha, Annette Dominguez, Yvonne Dominguez and husband Alfredo Gonzalez, Great-grandchildren: Arieana Dominguez, Rene Dominguez, Luke Dominguez, Nieces: Rosa Lozano Hinojos, Cecilia Quezada, Great niece: Monica Hinojos, Edith Contreras.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 from 5pm-9pm with a rosary at 7pm at Funeraria del Angel Central; 3839 Montana Ave. Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery; 401 N. Zaragoza Rd. Please, visit our website for online condolences at dignitymemorial.com/2292






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
SEP
8
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
SEP
9
Graveside service
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
9155663955
