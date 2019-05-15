|
Maria Luisa Gonzalez
El Paso - A loving wife, mother, sister and grandma passed on May 12, 2019. Born February 4, 1927 to Jose Loera Romo and Antonia Juarez and is preceded in death by husband Fidencio Gonzalez.
On January 11, 1947, Maria Luisa Loera married Fidencio Gonzalez and they had four children.
Maria Luisa was a homemaker. She enjoyed several hobbies such as gardening, sewing, and cooking. She was also the owner of a ceramic shop where she spent countless hours creating beautiful works of pottery. She loved the arts, enjoyed meeting people and she had an uplifting personality that was contagious to all who met her.
She is survived by son Orlando and daughter in law Alberta. Son Ernesto and daughter in law Mina. Daughter Martha and son in law Tony Lara. Daughter Irma and son in law Ron Whiteley. Grandchildren, Lorenzo, Rogelio, Andrew, Benjamin, and Calvin. Great grandchildren, Isabella, Bishop, Juliet, Isana, Asher, and Raiden. Siblings, Margarita Lopez, Armando Loera, and Rosa Santos. Extended family, Melissa, Michael, Daniel, and Victor.
We would like to thank Amorican Home Health Care, The Bartlett nursing staff, and Father Vera from The San Javier Church.
Viewing is Wednesday May 15, at Martin Funeral Home Central, located at 3839 Montana Ave. from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Rosary is at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass is on Thursday, May 16 at Our Lady of Assumption, 4800 Byron St. at 12:45pm followed by interment at Ft. Bliss cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on May 15, 2019