Maria Luisa L. Ocon
El Paso - Our beloved mother and grandmother, Maria Luisa L. Ocon, 98, has gone to rest in peace with her Lord and creator on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her home in El Paso, Texas. She will be deeply missed. Survived by her sons, Jose M. Ocon Jr., Mario A. Ocon, Roberto Ocon-Silvia, Ricardo Ocon, and Librado Ocon; daughters, Maria L. Aguilar, Yolanda Padilla-Santos and Graciela Carmona-Michael; 19 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 4-8pm with recitation of the rosary at 6pm. Funeral Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on June 29, 2019