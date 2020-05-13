|
Maria Luisa Mares
El Paso - It is with a great deal of sadness that the family of Maria Luisa Mares (Mary) announces her passing on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the of age 64 years after a 9-month battle with leukemia.
Mary was born in El Paso, Texas on August 18, 1955 to Manuel and Viviana Licón. She is survived by her husband, Carlos, her children, Maria Dolores (Lola) De La Rosa (Guillermo), Juan M. Martinez, Jr. (Johnny), grandsons Manuel (Manny) Nuñez (Melissa), Angel Rodriguez II, and Gabriel Rodriguez, her great-grandson, Ricardo Nuñez (Ricky), her siblings Bertha Morales (Monse), Luis Antonio Licón (Pita), Jose Manuel Licón (Pat), Arturo Licón (Nellie), Jesus Licón (Linda), Ramon Licón (Irma), Yolanda Kashiwabara, Martha Mendoza, Norma Rangel (Ruben), Ricardo Licón (Jay), Cristina Morales (Albert), Guadalupe Rosales (Marcelo), and Eduardo Licón (Yolanda), along with many, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1974 and also earned an Associates of Applied Science degree in Office Information Systems from the El Paso Community College in 2002.
Mary worked for the El Paso Community College from 1975 until 2011 where she was known as "Mandy" by her coworkers. Her career included assignments at the Logan Heights, Valle Verde and Transmountain Campuses. She retired after 36 years of service as a Certification Specialist in the EPCC Veterans Affairs Office. Mary enjoyed helping our veterans achieve their educational goals.
She loved and treasured the many dear friendships she made throughout her life. A strong-willed person, filled with faith and with her Lord's help, Mary overcame bouts with breast cancer in 1992, 2011, and kidney cancer in 2012. Every fight only served to strengthen her love for God, family, friends and the gift of life. Every day she was given was a victory over cancer and she made sure to enjoy each day and time spent with family and friends. Every year she looked forward to participating in American Cancer Society Relay for Life events and sharing her journey with others touched by cancer. Mary loved her Lord and was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Raphael Parish.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Viviana Licón, Juan Martinez and their two sons, David and Michael.
We lost our family historian but gained an additional saint to watch over us. She was our "go-to" person. She will be immensely missed. Her daughter, Lola, explains her mom's life saying that the Lord granted her to live to see her children, grand kids, and great-grandson be born. Every year a different event and with our Lord's help she had strength to enjoy her life as she could.
In an unfinished memoir Mary wrote: To the people who are going through this cancer journey, "Never give up Hope". Always have faith, hope, and love to carry you through your cancer journey, and a lot of prayers. God is always with you and He listens to your prayers.
She will be forever in our hearts!
A special thank you to the doctors and staff at Texas Oncology, Healthy Horizons Clinics, and the Oncology team at The Hospitals of Providence-Memorial Campus.
Visitation will be Friday, May 22, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Graveside Service will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11am at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 401 S Zaragoza Rd.
Published in El Paso Times from May 13 to May 21, 2020