Maria Luisa Molina
Canutillo - Maria Luisa Molina, age 87, of Canutillo, TX passed away on Monday June 10, 2019.
Maria Luisa was born June 18, 1931. She is survived by her daughters, Lupe Buys, Evi Fulford and son Jesse Molina. Loving grandmother to Julie Glende, Cathy Molina Forsbach, Jessica Ramirez, Chris Buys, Randy Fulford, Cailey Fulford and great grandchildren; Jeffrey Glende, Taylor Glende, Kaitlynn Glende and Luciela Ramirez, Taelor and Christian Buys.
A visitation for Maria Luisa Molina will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Primera Iglesia Bautista de Canutillo, 6809 Third St, Canutillo, TX 79835. Prayer service will occur Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 7:00 PM. Funeral service will occur Friday, June 21, 2019 at 9:00 AM, at Primera Iglesia Bautista de Canutillo preceded by the 10:00 AM burial at Memorial Pines, 3061 Memorial Pines Lane, Sunland Park, NM.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com for the Molina family.
Published in El Paso Times on June 19, 2019