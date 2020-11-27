Maria Luisa Overton
El Paso, Texas - Maria Luisa Overton (Amaro), 89, devoted wife and mother, passed away Wednesday, November 18th, 2020.
Earlier in her life, she met and married Gregorio Amaro, Sr., father of her five surviving children. She remained a single mother for many years. Later in her life, she met Richard Overton, Jr. and married.
Mrs. Overton was a food service manager for the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) for over twenty years, but her primary focus was always on caring for and loving her family. She was a devout Catholic and was always considerate of others through her prayers.
Upon her retirement from EPISD, Mrs. Overton enjoyed making beautiful ceramics and crocheting various items for her friends and family. Mrs. Overton was a very generous and caring person supporting her family and close friends.
Mrs. Overton is survived by her five children: Myrna Hartnett, and husband, David, of California, Ana Valencia, of Austin, Texas, Luciana Kirkland, and husband, John, of New Mexico, Gregorio Amaro, and wife, Lisa, of New Hampshire, Javier Amaro, and wife, Elizabeth, of New Mexico; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her spouse, Richard T. Overton, Jr. and her eldest son, Guillermo Amaro.
Mrs. Overton will be laid to rest at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on Monday, November 30th, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Due to pandemic there will not be any services at the cemetery and only family members (10) may witness the interment.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association
at https://act.alz.org
.