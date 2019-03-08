|
|
Maria Luisa Rodriguez
El Paso - Maria Luisa Rodriguez 83 passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 with her family by her side. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her four sons Raul Jr. (Virginia+), Bobby (Rosa), David (Guadalupe), and Charlie (Socorro); her two daughters Amelia Ortega (Gabriel) and Patricia Gallegos (Frank); her 16 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Visitation will be held at San Jose Funeral Home- central location on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 9:00 pm where the praying of the rosary will begin at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Funeral services directed by San Jose Funeral Home-Central. Ph. (915)532-1856
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 8, 2019