Services
San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 532-1856
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
El Paso - Maria Luisa Rodriguez 83 passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 with her family by her side. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her four sons Raul Jr. (Virginia+), Bobby (Rosa), David (Guadalupe), and Charlie (Socorro); her two daughters Amelia Ortega (Gabriel) and Patricia Gallegos (Frank); her 16 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Visitation will be held at San Jose Funeral Home- central location on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 9:00 pm where the praying of the rosary will begin at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Funeral services directed by San Jose Funeral Home-Central. Ph. (915)532-1856
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 8, 2019
