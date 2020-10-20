1/1
Maria Luisa Romo
Maria Luisa Romo

El Paso - EL PASO, TEXAS - Maria Luisa Romo, age 87, passed away on October 17, 2020.

Maria Luisa was very friendly and enjoyed socializing with friends and family. She worked at JC Penny for many years and created many lasting friendships. After she retired, she enjoyed traveling all over the world with her husband and friends. Family was very important to her. She always kept in touch with her nieces and nephews. Many of them considered her as a second mother and will greatly miss sharing stories with her.

She is survived by her daughter, Alma Castillo, son-in-law, Frank Castillo, her grandson, Frankie Castillo and brothers, Jose and Juan Terrazas. She was predeceased by her husband Lorenzo Romo.

Visitations will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am at Crestview Funeral Home, 1462 N. Zaragoza. Recitation of the rosary will begin at 11:30 am follow by Graveside services at Evergreen East Cemetery at 1:00 pm.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Rosary
11:30 AM
Crestview Funeral Home
OCT
22
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Crestview Funeral Home
OCT
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Evergreen East Cemetery
