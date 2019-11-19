|
|
Maria Luise Fleming
El Paso - Maria Luise Fleming, age 80, passed away peacefully November 17, 2019 due to complications from congestive heart failure. She was born July 13, 1939 in Heigenbrücken, Germany to Karl and Balbina Schmitt. She was the youngest of nine and was the last to survive. She was married to her longtime friend and love, Milton Lee Fleming, on September 15, 1967.
Maria loved to laugh, dance, swim, and especially cook. When she was able she loved to also to knit and sew. She rarely sat still and always had plenty to do. She loved her family very much.
For many years she worked as a cook and retired from Furr's Cafeteria. Not only was she beautiful inside and out she loved to help when she could and was especially strong down to the day. Whatever Maria did she was passionate and worked at it whole-souled.
Maria is survived by her husband and three daughters; Elke (James) Foster, Petra (Michael) Jackson-Joseph and Patricia Maria (Stephen) Kalenich. Three Granddaughters; Mariama Saran (Julian) Rivera, Kizzy Yaminah (Daniel) Hughes, Mariah Lynn (Matthew) Baker Two Grandsons; Mervyn (Astra) Joseph and Marlon Joseph. Six beautiful great grandchildren; Lucas Adan Rivera, Lelah Rose Rivera, Emma Josephine Hughes, Samantha Mae Hughes, Denise Joseph and Charlotte Marie Claire Baker. Many other nieces and nephews here in the U.S and in Germany. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Please join us celebrating her life. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm with a Scripture Service at 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019