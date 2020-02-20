|
|
Maria Luz Espinosa
El Paso - María Luz "Marilú" "Condorete" Espinosa was born on June 15, 1938, on a naval base in Talcahuano, Chile, to Luz Espinosa Avalos and Mario Espinosa Gazitúa. Her father retired as an Admiral of the Chilean Navy and her mother was a homemaker who at one time worked as a bilingual executive secretary for a British company. Marilú attended the Colegio Sagrado Corazón Monjas Inglesas de Viña del Mar (Sacré-Cœur) and graduated from the Universidad Católica de Valparaíso, run by Jesuits for whom she had a great affinity and admiration. Marilú came to the United States in 1962 on a Latin American Desk Scholarship to study Comparative Literature and was awarded a flight by Pan Am Airlines. Her first stop was in Houston, and, having come from a California-like climate and life by the ocean, she was shocked by the heat and humidity. She loved to tell this story and like all of her stories and conversations, it started with, "Baybeeee…" She recounted often how she cried during most of the journey after leaving her family, friends, and country behind. At the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, she came to love the desert Southwest. There she met Charles Elerick and they were married in Santa Fe on August 27, 1963. They started a family, lived in Santigao, Chile, and then in Juárez on Calle Brasil before settling in El Paso. She dedicated herself to raising her children until she returned to graduate school, completing her M.A. in Spanish Literature in 1979 and then teaching part-time at the University of Texas of El Paso. She started teaching English as a Second Language at Guillen Middle School on January 28, 1986, the day the Space Shuttle Challenger broke apart, killing all seven crew members aboard, including one teacher. She went on to teach at Morehead Middle School and retired in 2001. Marilú, known to many as María, joined the University Women's Book Club in 1975 and attended her last book club gathering in 2020 via FaceTime; she was also a member of the El Paso Museum of Art Book Club and loved attending the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the University of Texas at El Paso. She served as a docent at the El Paso Museum of Art for 18 years, earning a Docent of the Year award. She shared her love of music, language, art, culture, ballet, opera, politics, people, and her infectious laugh with her children and many dear friends whom she had known for decades. An El Paso Symphony Orchestra and Pro-Musica season ticket holder, her house was always filled with classical music. María was passionate about staying current with the latest news and welcomed a passionate debate. She read books daily, from biographies of icons to history to physics, but her favorite, the book she read for the first time at the age of 12, was Cervantes' Don Quixote. She was an avid collector and loved the many treasures she found at estate sales on Sunday afternoons. Marilú was the most loyal person you could ever meet and she was never afraid to speak up for what she thought was right. She was dedicated to her grandchildren; she made time for each of them as they were growing up and always made birthdays special. They loved their "Grandma" and their "Huita" for her vivacious personality, vibrant outfits, sunglasses and jewelry, hilarious stories, joyful spirit, frank conversations, the Chilean accent she never lost, and her Mario Andretti driving. She is preceded in death by her parents, Luz and Mario Espinosa (Mamina and Tata), brother Eduardo Espinosa Espinosa and her sister Mariana Espinosa Espinosa. She is survived by her brother, Jorge Espinosa Espinosa, her children, Charles Andrew "Nino" Elerick, Paula María "Paulita" Feinberg, and Sofía Cristina Larkin, grandchildren Nicholas Andrew Gomaz, Agustin Fernando Bujanda, Victoria María Mercedes Larkin, and Mary Elizabeth "Lily" Larkin, many cousins, nieces, nephews, dear lifelong friends and neighbors. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church (602 S. Oregon, parking available at USA Parking on Mesa and 6th Street). A reception at the El Paso Museum of Art will follow. A private burial for María Luz will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to El Paso Museum of Art educational programs, 1 Arts Festival Plaza, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020