|
|
Maria Luz Rodriguez
El Paso - Our beloved mother Maria Luz Rodriguez passed away peacefully at home on January 18, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She is preceded in death by our beloved father, her husband of 61 years Aurelio Rodriguez and our beautiful sister Gracie Beltran. Her children Mario (Guille), Martha (Robert), Carlos (Frances), Lucia, Jose (Josie), Becky (Joe), Ruben (Olga) and 21 grandchildren and 17 great-grand children will miss her until we meet again.
Mom was born March 5, 1932 in Chihuahua, Mexico to the late Rafael and Juanita Teran Martell. Mom is our inspiration, she lived a life filled with faith, love, joy, and with a sense of community, giving God, family, and others her all. Mom and dad began their dedication to faith and service early on in their lives, when they met at a church youth group, and continued doing so all their lives. A faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Church mom taught catechism for over 40 years and was a member of the church choir for 30 years. She was part of the group that envisioned and started to work towards building a new church.
This in addition to lovingly raising 8 children and helping raise twice as many grandchildren! We'll miss you mami. Thanks for being the best mom ever!
Final arrangements will be managed by San Jose Funeral Home. Visitation: Thursday, 01/23/20 at 5-8pm with Rosary at 6:30; and Friday, 01/24/20, 12:00pm Mass. Both at St Francis of Assisi Church.
Memorial donations may be sent to: St Francis of Assisi Church or St. Patrick Church in Canutillo.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020