|
|
Maria M. Davis
El Paso - Maria Martinez Davis passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the age of 91. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Maria was a remarkable woman. Born in Mexico, she moved to Texas when she was young, where she worked on a ranch near Marfa. In 1956, she married a civil service engineer, William Davis, had four children and adopted a fifth. She was sworn as a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1998 at the age of 70. She was widowed at the age of 75. Although she had little formal education, she was intelligent, principled, astute, enduring, self-reliant, resolute, frugal, and quick-witted. She loved to garden and sew.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn located at 8817 Dyer St. and the burial to follow immediately at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery located at 4848 Alps Dr., El Paso, Texas 79904.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019