Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria M. Gonzalez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria M. Gonzalez Obituary
Maria M. Gonzalez

El Paso - Maria M Gonzalez, 90yrs

Mariquita passed away December 07, 2019 with family by her side in El Paso, Texas. She was a devoted Catholic, volunteer in Ysleta Pre-k, and San Antonio Church. Survived by her son Andres; daughters, Isabel, Maria Eugenia, Concepcion, Maria Elena, Carolina, and Amayra; 33 grandchildren; 66 great grandchildren; 25 great, great grandchildren as well as a sister Beatrice Barrientos and brother Gilberto Muñoz. Viewing on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 5-9pm with recitation of the Rosary at 7pm at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr, 79935. Funeral mass Monday, December 16, 2019 at 12:15pm at San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church at 503 Hunter Dr., 79915. Burial to follow at 1:30pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Avenue, 79906.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -