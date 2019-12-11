|
|
Maria M. Gonzalez
El Paso - Maria M Gonzalez, 90yrs
Mariquita passed away December 07, 2019 with family by her side in El Paso, Texas. She was a devoted Catholic, volunteer in Ysleta Pre-k, and San Antonio Church. Survived by her son Andres; daughters, Isabel, Maria Eugenia, Concepcion, Maria Elena, Carolina, and Amayra; 33 grandchildren; 66 great grandchildren; 25 great, great grandchildren as well as a sister Beatrice Barrientos and brother Gilberto Muñoz. Viewing on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 5-9pm with recitation of the Rosary at 7pm at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr, 79935. Funeral mass Monday, December 16, 2019 at 12:15pm at San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church at 503 Hunter Dr., 79915. Burial to follow at 1:30pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Avenue, 79906.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019