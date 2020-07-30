1/1
Maria M. Herrera
Maria M. Herrera

El Paso - Maria M. Herrera, 53, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, surrounded by family. Maria was born in Cd. Juarez on April 25th, 1967. She graduated from Austin High where she met Michael, the love of her life. In 1991, she married her high school sweetheart and raised 3 wonderful children together. She was a selfless and devoted mother who loved spending time with her family, especially her youngest son's basketball games. Maria was preceded in death by her grandmother Gertrude "Tula" Duran. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Michael Herrera, son, Mikey, and daughters; Samantha and Leanne Herrera, grandchildren; Ayden and Estrella Luna, parents; Maria and Juan Villanueva, sisters; Patricia, Silvia, Monica, and Claudia, brothers; Juan, Cruz, Enrique, grandmother Cruz, and many nieces and nephews who will forever cherish her memories.

"Your loving spirit helped me find my own." -Mother

Visitation will be from 12:00 - 4:00 PM, with Rosary at 2:00 PM, on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Scripture Service will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
