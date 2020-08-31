Maria M. Thompson



It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Maria (Maggie) M. Thompson after a brave fight with Leukemia. She was born June 12, 1949 to Amparo Veloz and Ramon Espinoza. She leaves to cherish her memory to her husband James Thompson, her father Ramon Espinosa (Margarita), siblings Irma Roloff, Ramiro Espinosa (Rosario), Ramon Espinosa (Sylvia), Terry Espinosa, Mary Ellen McIntyre (Rob), Patricia Espinosa Aragon, Veronica Espinosa Zubia (Arthur), Maria de Jesus Espinosa, Rachelle Espinosa Rivera (Jeseh), several nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles. Due to the Covid 19 virus, services will be held at a later date.









