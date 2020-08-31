1/1
Maria M. Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria M. Thompson

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Maria (Maggie) M. Thompson after a brave fight with Leukemia. She was born June 12, 1949 to Amparo Veloz and Ramon Espinoza. She leaves to cherish her memory to her husband James Thompson, her father Ramon Espinosa (Margarita), siblings Irma Roloff, Ramiro Espinosa (Rosario), Ramon Espinosa (Sylvia), Terry Espinosa, Mary Ellen McIntyre (Rob), Patricia Espinosa Aragon, Veronica Espinosa Zubia (Arthur), Maria de Jesus Espinosa, Rachelle Espinosa Rivera (Jeseh), several nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles. Due to the Covid 19 virus, services will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 31 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved