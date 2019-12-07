|
Maria Magdalena Holguin
El Paso - Maria Magdalena Holguin, 73, of San Angelo, passed away on 5 December 2019. She was born in Torreon, Mexico on 30 November 1946. She was married to Roberto Holguin for five years before his passing in 1989. Ms. Holguin had a career in food service working at Fort Bliss, Texas for numerous years. Ms. Holguin had a passion in cooking, baking, and spending time with her four grandchildren. Ms. Holguin was preceded in death by her husband, Roberto who passed away November 6, 1989 and brother Pedro Goray June 17, 2012.
She is survived by her sons, Jose Roberto "Bobby" Holguin, Pete Santiago Jr. and wife Elizabeth; four grandchildren, Alyn, Annalise, Amora, and Pete III; brothers and sisters, Jesus Goray, Reyes Goray, Jorge Goray, Rosa Maria Goray, Carmen Goray-Vertiz, Magarita Goray, and Mercedes Marrero.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 am on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar. Committal Service to follow at 11:30 am at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019