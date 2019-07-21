|
Maria Maura Beckmann
El Paso - Maria Maura Beckmann, 88, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Beckmann was a homemaker and a devoted wife and mother. She was an amazing cook who loved to play with her grandchildren and visit with friends.
She was preceded by her devoted husband Rubin Robert Beckmann, Jr. and her son Victor Manuel Beckmann. She is survived by her loving sons Juan Antonio Beckmann and Reuben Robert Beckmann, grandchildren Ian, Victor, Maureen, Ryan and Bobby Beckmann, sisters Naomi Badger and Elva Valle, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in El Paso Times on July 21, 2019