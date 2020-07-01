Maria N. MedinaFabens - On June 27, 2020 Mrs. Maria Medina was granted her angel wings at age71. She was a beautiful wife to Mr. Jose Medina, a mother to Jose Medina Jr., Randy Medina, & Brenda Medina, a grandmother to Randy Medina Jr., Jason Medina, Andrew Medina, Brandon Medina, Melanie Garcia, Marlene Castillo & Makayla Castillo and was so much more. She was known to be very caring towards everyone and was always worrying about others. She was one of a kind, it was unfortunate of her passing but only God knows why he took her from us. She is now resting easy with the Lord. "So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy." John 16:22. We will all miss her dearly but she will always be kept in our hearts. This is never a goodbye but a see you later. Until we see you soon. We love you forever and lways, The Medina Family.Visitation: 6-11:00PM, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Templo Elim with a 7:00PM Prayer Service. Funeral Service: 9:30AM Friday, July 3, 2020 at Templo Elim followed by interment at the Fabens Cemetery.