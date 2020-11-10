Or Copy this URL to Share

Maria Nievez Saucedo



The world has lost a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, and a beloved friend. Maria Nievez Saucedo passed on Sunday November 8, 2020 at 11am. Maria fought the good fight until God called her to his glorious thrown. Maria passed in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on October 16, 1947.. She left behind husband Gonzalo and children, Candy, Jesse, Cindy, Peter, Roger, Gina, John, as well as many sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, and grand/great grand Kids.









