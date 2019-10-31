Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vigil
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Patrick Cathedral
1118 N. Mesa
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Nañez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria O. Nañez


1927 - 2019
Maria O. Nañez Obituary
Maria O. Nañez

El Paso - Maria O. Nañez, 91, went home to be with her heavenly Father on October 28, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. She was born on November 14, 1927 in Mesilla, NM to Felipe Ontiveros and Maria Urueta. She was a person who loved and dedicated her life to her family. She was a longtime parishioner at St. Patrick Cathedral, where she loved serving the Lord. She was a Proclaimer of the Word, a Eucharistic Minister and her dedicated passion, was the Ministry to the sick.

She is preceded in death by her husband Everardo Nañez Sr., children Rodolfo, Jorge and Mericia Nañez. She is survived by her children Everardo Jr., Jose Luis, Daniel and Sylvia Nañez, Amelia Rios, Hilda Ordoñez, Olga Rosas, Olivia Pence, 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday November 3, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Vigll at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday November 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Cathedral, 1118 N. Mesa followed by Interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
