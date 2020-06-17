Maria R. Madrid
Maria R. Madrid

El Paso - In loving memory of our beloved mother Maria R. Madrid (10/7/1926 - 6/15/2020). She left us on Monday at the age of 93. She was known as Mama Mary to her family. She was a good mother, a great grandmother, and an excellent wife to our late father Jose M. Madrid (Papa Joe). Mama Mary was born in El Paso to her parents Juan Rosales and Maria Lopez Rosales. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso and is survived by her four sons: Oscar Madrid, David Madrid, Richard Madrid, and Lionel Madrid. Mama Mary passed peacefully in her sleep and was delivered into the arms of our blessed Lord and Savior. She will be missed dearly.

Services will be held at Hillcrest Funeral Home East

1060 N. Carolina Dr, El Paso, Texas 79915

Viewing Monday June 22, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00pm

Rosary Monday June 22, 2020 3:00 pm

Interment at Fort Bliss National Cemetery

5200 Fred Wilson Ave, El Paso, Texas 79906

On Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm

We will be leaving Hillcrest Funeral Home at 12:30 pm






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
