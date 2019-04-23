Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Rosales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Refugio Rosales

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Refugio Rosales Obituary
Maria Refugio Rosales

El Paso - Maria Refugio Rosales, 71, passed away April 16, 2019 peacefully at home. She is survived by her children, Mary Rodriguez, Cesar Rodriguez (Erica), Priscilla Reyes (Mario), Raul Rafael Orduño (Rebecca); grandchildren, Joshua D. Herrera, Samantha Rodriguez, Matthew Rodriguez, Serena Rodriguez, Roberto Rodriguez, Jacob Rodriguez, Sabrina Rodriguez, Angelo Purcell, Danielle Purcell; great grandchildren, Avan Eli Herrera, Adalind Belle Herrera, and Aidan Vela. She is preceded in death by her son, Hector A. Rodriguez. A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5-9pm at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr. There will be a Funeral Service Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the funeral home at 10am with an interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery to follow.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now