Maria Refugio Rosales
El Paso - Maria Refugio Rosales, 71, passed away April 16, 2019 peacefully at home. She is survived by her children, Mary Rodriguez, Cesar Rodriguez (Erica), Priscilla Reyes (Mario), Raul Rafael Orduño (Rebecca); grandchildren, Joshua D. Herrera, Samantha Rodriguez, Matthew Rodriguez, Serena Rodriguez, Roberto Rodriguez, Jacob Rodriguez, Sabrina Rodriguez, Angelo Purcell, Danielle Purcell; great grandchildren, Avan Eli Herrera, Adalind Belle Herrera, and Aidan Vela. She is preceded in death by her son, Hector A. Rodriguez. A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5-9pm at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr. There will be a Funeral Service Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the funeral home at 10am with an interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery to follow.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 23, 2019