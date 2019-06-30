Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano St.
El Paso, TX
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano St.
El Paso, TX
Maria Rosario Gamez


1938 - 2019
Maria Rosario Gamez Obituary
Maria Rosario Gamez

El Paso - 10/07/1938-06/27/2019

There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they are gone, the light remains.

To our beautiful and courageous, Mother. Thank you for all of your years of sacrifice. You taught us how to be responsible, strong, and loyal.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for all the love, kindness, and support provided to Mrs. Gamez. With warm appreciation to Claudia Oaxaca, RN, the staff of CIMA Hospice, Andrea Gamboa, RN, and the staff of the Center for Compassionate Care.

Sincerely, Husband: Jesus Gamez; Sons: Gus & Fred Gamez; Daughters: Rosa & Lulu Gamez.

Services entrusted to San Jose Funeral Home, 10950 Pellicano St. El Paso, TX, 79935. Public Visitation: 7/2/19, Tuesday, from 5:00PM-9:00 PM; Prayer Service 7/2/19, 7:00PM.
Published in El Paso Times on June 30, 2019
