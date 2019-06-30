|
|
Maria Rosario Gamez
El Paso - 10/07/1938-06/27/2019
There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they are gone, the light remains.
To our beautiful and courageous, Mother. Thank you for all of your years of sacrifice. You taught us how to be responsible, strong, and loyal.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for all the love, kindness, and support provided to Mrs. Gamez. With warm appreciation to Claudia Oaxaca, RN, the staff of CIMA Hospice, Andrea Gamboa, RN, and the staff of the Center for Compassionate Care.
Sincerely, Husband: Jesus Gamez; Sons: Gus & Fred Gamez; Daughters: Rosa & Lulu Gamez.
Services entrusted to San Jose Funeral Home, 10950 Pellicano St. El Paso, TX, 79935. Public Visitation: 7/2/19, Tuesday, from 5:00PM-9:00 PM; Prayer Service 7/2/19, 7:00PM.
Published in El Paso Times on June 30, 2019