Maria Schaffino



Mrs. Maria Schaffino passed away on Tuesday July 21, 2020. Her husband, Joe Schaffino Jr., preceded her in death, she has 4 children; 13 grandkids and 5 greatgrand kids. Born in Chamberino, New Mexico October 26, 1932. Maria lived most of her life in El Paso, Texas and her final years living with her oldest son in Marietta, Georgia.









