Maria Socorro Mendez Medina
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Socorro Mendez Medina

El Paso - On Thursday June 18, 2020, Maria Socorro Mendez Medina passed away. A beloved member of the community, daughter, sister, mother, and gifted registered nurse captured the hearts of all who knew her. May she be a beacon of love, inspiration, and a testimony that with drive and perseverance you can arrive at your wildest dreams. May she rest in peace and be forever loved.

Maria Mendez Medina was survived by her daughters, Vanessa and Gabriela Mendez, her sisters, brothers and mother, Maria Elena Medina Truax.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved