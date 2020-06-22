Maria Socorro Mendez Medina



El Paso - On Thursday June 18, 2020, Maria Socorro Mendez Medina passed away. A beloved member of the community, daughter, sister, mother, and gifted registered nurse captured the hearts of all who knew her. May she be a beacon of love, inspiration, and a testimony that with drive and perseverance you can arrive at your wildest dreams. May she rest in peace and be forever loved.



Maria Mendez Medina was survived by her daughters, Vanessa and Gabriela Mendez, her sisters, brothers and mother, Maria Elena Medina Truax.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.













