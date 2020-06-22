Maria Socorro Mendez Medina
Maria Socorro Mendez Medina

El Paso - On Thursday June 18, 2020, Maria Socorro Mendez Medina passed away. A beloved member of the community, daughter, sister, mother, and gifted registered nurse captured the hearts of all who knew her. May she be a beacon of love, inspiration, and a testimony that with drive and perseverance you can arrive at your wildest dreams. May she rest in peace and be forever loved.

Maria Mendez Medina was survived by her daughters, Vanessa and Gabriela Mendez, her sisters, brothers and mother, Maria Elena Medina Truax.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
9158561400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 22, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family, and to her two daughters Gabby and Venessa. Our memories will live on in our hearts. Though Jan and I did not see or spend much time with her in recent years, the wonderful memories we have will always be cherished. May she RIP ❤
Pat & Jan
Friend
