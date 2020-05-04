Resources
More Obituaries for Ashen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria T. Ashen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria T. Ashen Obituary
Maria T. Ashen

El Paso - Maria T Ashen passed away on Saturday May 2, 2020 at local hospital in El Paso, TX. She was born February 21, 1924 in Parral, Mexico

Maria was a rare and unique individual. She was one in a million. A spiritual woman indeed. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Maria is survived by her only son Jimmy Edwards, her sister Julia Caetano, her grand kids Robert Sepulveda, Tana Edward's, and her great grand children Isis, Isaac, Lana, and Oliver.

All services are private and entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes - East. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -