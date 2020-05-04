|
Maria T. Ashen
El Paso - Maria T Ashen passed away on Saturday May 2, 2020 at local hospital in El Paso, TX. She was born February 21, 1924 in Parral, Mexico
Maria was a rare and unique individual. She was one in a million. A spiritual woman indeed. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Maria is survived by her only son Jimmy Edwards, her sister Julia Caetano, her grand kids Robert Sepulveda, Tana Edward's, and her great grand children Isis, Isaac, Lana, and Oliver.
All services are private and entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes - East. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020